Khloé Kardashian thinks she would have ''the best time'' at a fan's high school prom.

The 32-year-old reality star was thrilled to be invited to David LeCours' senior celebration in Agawam, Massachusetts and is doing her best to clear her diary in order to accompany the teenager to the event.wrote:@khloekardashian I have a HUGE question for you, so what do you say?(sic)''

He then explained in the video: ''So, there's been a question that's been on my mind for the last month or so, and it's who to bring to my senior prom.

''My senior prom is April 28, 2017, and I'm inviting you. I know you're probably wondering, 'Why should I, Khloé Kardashian, go to prom with me, David LeCours?' But here are a few reasons why I think that you and I would be the most slay couple at prom.''

David then explained to the 'Revenge Body' star that he felt they had a lot in common, such as their love of fitness, beauty products and taking selfies.

He added: ''You've never been to prom, and I know if we went to prom together, it'd be a night to remember.

''So, what do you say, Khloé? Do you think you can come keep up with me at prom?''

And a few hours later, excited Khloé responded and admitted the request had made her day.

She wrote: ''David!!! Why are you the cutest?!?!?! I am seeing if I can go! I won't know for a few weeks though. You are so bomb for this video!! ... You made my day boo!!!!!! We would have the best time!! I hope I can go! What would we wear?!?!''

David replied: ''Girl we could wear whatever we want, we just have to slay, which I know we can definitely do.''