Khloe Kardashian is in a ''really good place'' after splitting from Tristan Thompson.

The 34-year-old reality star - who has 12-month-old daughter True with the NBA player - called time on her relationship with the sportsman earlier this year after he allegedly shared a kiss with family friend Jordyn Woods.

And now Khloe's sister Kourtney, 40, has praised the Good American founder for staying ''strong'' and concentrating on her family in the wake of the split.

Speaking on 'The Ellen Degeneres Show', Kourtney said: ''I mean, I don't know. I don't think that deeply into it. I know what it's like to want to make your family stay together because I worked really hard at that for many years.

''She's very strong and I just feel like she's in a really good place. I think she's just, 'This is what's happening right now.' I think she's really good at dealing with her emotions and I think moments like this really bring our family closer together and you realise how important family is.''

And Kourtney praised Khloe for being the ''best mother'' to her daughter, and insisted that she is focusing all her ''energy'' into being the best parent she can be.

She added: ''That's the best she can do. And she's the best mother to her daughter, and that's where all her energy is going.''

The 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star - who has children Mason, nine, Penelope, six, and Reign, four, with former partner Scott Disick - always ''shakes'' her niece's cheeks when she sees her because she is so cute.

Kourtney gushed: ''Oh my gosh, everytime I see her I go like this to her cheeks and shake them!''