Khloe Kardashian was too embarrassed to wear jeans when she was younger, because of her curvy figure.
Khloe Kardashian was too embarrassed to wear jeans when she was younger.
Although the 33-year-old reality TV star now has her own successful denim line, Good American, she admitted she was ashamed to wear jeans when she was a teenager because of her curvy figure.
She told The Mail on Sunday's YOU magazine: ''When I was younger I never wore jeans because I was too embarrassed. I would go shopping with my sisters and the [sales assistants] would say, 'Oh, we don't stock your size here.' It was mortifying. Just because you're bigger or curvier, it doesn't mean you don't want to be stylish.''
Khloe - who lost 40lbs after embarking on a fitness regime - wants to make sure this doesn't ever happen to anyone else and she launched Good American to empower curvier women.
She explained: ''Good American jeans are all about empowerment. We cut them to fit a fuller figure, rather than straight up and down. We decided we would not sell in a department store unless they took the collection in all sizes. We hope to break down barriers.''
And Khloe also revealed that her ''go-to designer'' is her brother-in-law Kanye West because his clothes flatter her figure.
She said: ''I like Yeezy, Kanye West's line. It fits the female form spectacularly and I love its simplicity.''
Vicky Cornell explains that they're planning to pay tribute with a sculpture.
It's their first foray into television.
Luc Besson has loved the Valerian story for many, many years.
The actor says that bringing the hero to the streaming service has never been "an option".
The actor was so stunned by the Broadway show that he just had to see it again.
Could Hasselhoff's popular former franchise make its way back into the spotlight?