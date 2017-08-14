Khloe Kardashian was too embarrassed to wear jeans when she was younger.

Although the 33-year-old reality TV star now has her own successful denim line, Good American, she admitted she was ashamed to wear jeans when she was a teenager because of her curvy figure.

She told The Mail on Sunday's YOU magazine: ''When I was younger I never wore jeans because I was too embarrassed. I would go shopping with my sisters and the [sales assistants] would say, 'Oh, we don't stock your size here.' It was mortifying. Just because you're bigger or curvier, it doesn't mean you don't want to be stylish.''

Khloe - who lost 40lbs after embarking on a fitness regime - wants to make sure this doesn't ever happen to anyone else and she launched Good American to empower curvier women.

She explained: ''Good American jeans are all about empowerment. We cut them to fit a fuller figure, rather than straight up and down. We decided we would not sell in a department store unless they took the collection in all sizes. We hope to break down barriers.''

And Khloe also revealed that her ''go-to designer'' is her brother-in-law Kanye West because his clothes flatter her figure.

She said: ''I like Yeezy, Kanye West's line. It fits the female form spectacularly and I love its simplicity.''