Khloe Kardashian feels like she's ''grown so much'' this year.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star reflected on the past 12 months, which has seen her finalise her divorce from Lamar Odom after she initially called it off to support him in his recovery after a drink and drug binge.

Writing on her app, she shared: ''I like to make goals in life, but I make sure that the goals aren't too crazy because if you ever fall off the horse, you will beat yourself up. It's good to set small goals, and I never set a crazy time limit for myself. The new year is a good time to reflect on the baby steps I've taken, and how I've evolved.

''Not everything is an f***ing race - it's the marathon of life! I think it's so important to acknowledge the evolution. It took me a long time to get here. I feel like I've grown so much this year, with what I can handle and how I react to situations.''

Meanwhile, the 32-year-old television personality - who is dating

Tristan Thompson - previously revealed how she is ''honest to a fault'' when it comes to relationships.

She shared: ''I'm honest to a fault, and if something isn't working, I will straight-up tell the person I'm seeing. Instead of ghosting, be real about what you want - or what you don't want. It might be awkward, but disconnecting from someone you've been seeing without giving a reason is just rude. It f***s with their spirit and doesn't let them get closure.

''The only time that I think this could be OK is if you've said, 'This isn't working for me' and they still aren't getting the point. If they're still bothering you, just cut it off. That's the only time when being unresponsive is OK! Otherwise, just suck it up and tell the truth!!!''