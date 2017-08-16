Khloe Kardashian says she never wanted to take part in 'Khloe & Lamar'.

The 33-year-old 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star filmed the spin-off about her relationship with Lamar Odom, 37, over two seasons in 2011 and 2012 but she has now claimed that it was all her ex-husband's idea.

She said: ''I never wanted to do 'Khloe & Lamar'; my ex-husband did. He sold it to E!, and I let it happen because I wanted him to be happy. I was the one who cancelled it. It was way too much.''

Lamar and Khloe split in 2013 after four years of marriage amid revelations that he had cheated on Khloe and taken drugs. Their divorce was put on hold in 2015 when Lamar collapsed in a brothel in Nevada after an alcohol and drugs binge and Khloe helped him to recover.

Jeff Jenkins, co-president of entertainment & development at Bunim/Murray, said: ''We deferred to Khloe on what she was comfortable with, because someone's life was hanging in the balance and that someone is a hero to a lot of young people. It wasn't necessary to go stick a camera in Lamar's face while he's on death's door in the hospital. It's just too much, so I guess, in a way, there is a line.

Khloe and Lamar divorced in 2016.

Meanwhile, Khloe's sister Kim revealed that her husband Kanye West has no interest in appearing on 'KUWTK'.

She said: ''It's kind of hard not to at least reference your relationship. Kanye was like, 'I'm not a part of the show. That's not what I do. I have my own career and life.'''

And E!'s president Adam Stotsky insisted that if Kanye ever wants his own reality TV show on the network, he can have it.

He said: ''Kanye has been gracious enough to be on the show quite a bit. If he had a story that he wanted to tell through the lens of E!, we would be very open to hearing it, that's for sure.''

However, Kim's mother Kris Jenner said: ''Kanye does not have time or have any desire that I know of to do a show like that.''

