Khloe Kardashian is focused on her ''mind, body and soul''.

The 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star ended her relationship with Tristan Thompson - the father of her 14-month-old daughter True - in February but she's not in any hurry to strike up a new romance as she wants to concentrate on herself.

She said: ''I'm working on my mind, body and soul.

''I'm happy. I don't feel a sense of urgency to be in a relationship or even to go on a date. I don't want to.''

And the 35-year-old beauty is devoting any spare time she has to her daughter.

She added: ''I'm not even thinking like that because I'm so in love with True, being with her and enjoying every minute.''

Khloe loves being a hands-on mother but does need some help with tackling her and True's busy schedules.

She said: ''I have help, because I work, as well.

''I have someone with her when I can't be, but it's not round-the-clock. I love being hands-on, but when I have to work, I do.

''I'm so blessed and fortunate, because we film a reality show, so I try to have her with me as much as possible when we're at the house.

''When we are out and about, she's on a really strict schedule because I'm crazy.

''We have her music classes and her art classes so I have her doing those things but, as much as I can, I'm with her.''

The 'Revenge Body' host admitted her beauty regime has slackened since she became a parent.

She told Closer magazine: ''There's been a lot of nights that I have fallen asleep with make-up on, which I never used to do.

''And I will still wear it the next morning, which is really hot. I never used to do that.

''It's one thing that I am, like, 'How did this happen?' It is a juggling act, but learning to put some highlighter on is a little distracting.''