Khloé Kardashian found it ''humiliating'' when she was taken to a separate floor from her sisters during shopping trips.

The 34-year-old TV personality co-created her inclusive label 'Good American' with her London-based business partner Emma Grede in 2016, which has just released a collection of dresses for the first time ever.

And now, Khloe - who has sisters Kourtney 39, Kim, 38, Kendall, 23 and Kylie, 21- insisted that when she was a ''bigger size'', she would often be ''ushered'' upstairs to find garments that would fit, compared to her sisters who stayed on the ''regular floor''.

She said: ''I used to be a bigger size and I used to be ushered up all the way to basically the attic and my sisters could shop on the 'regular' floor and it was humiliating.

''We said if you want to carry our brand you have to carry the full-size range and not have the 'plus sizes' be in a different location.

''I don't want anybody to be a cookie-cutter shape or size. And not everybody wants to be a size two.''

The golden-haired beauty also revealed that her brand - which range in sizes from XS to 4XL across apparel and activewear and 00 to 24 across denim - launched an exclusive summer collection of dresses to celebrate ''every'' woman.

She told PEOPLE: ''We weren't thinking about dresses but once we started venturing out to other categories it naturally took over.

''I'm so glad it did because I love these dresses so much. It's really exciting to see where Good American has gone in two years.''