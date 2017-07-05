Khloe Kardashian hosted an amazing gold-themed Fourth of July party.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star got all her family and friends together to celebrate American Independence Day and her sisters showed off the amazing bash on their Snapchats.

In one video, Khloe stood next to her mother Kris Jenner in front of a blow up slide, where they wished everyone a ''Happy Fourth of July''.

The 33-year-old television personality even splurged on gold dipped desserts from Los Angeles based Dip'd N Drip'd.

Sharing a picture of the chocolate covered Oreos placed in the shape of the American flag, the company wrote: ''Mini Chocolate Covered Oreos ...Hope everyone had an amazing 4th of July!! I had the pleasure and honor of making the sweets for the sweet @khloekardashian yesterday!! A true dream come true! #fourthofjuly #party (sic)''

And in a second picture, they showed off all the gold-dipped treats including star-shaped desserts, ice cream cones and gold coins.

Khloe's boyfriend Tristan Thompson was also in attendance at the pool party and the pair's relationship is going from strength to strength.

The couple have even talked about having children, with Khloe recently admitting: ''Tristan and I definitely talk about starting a family. He wants to have five or six kids with me and that's lovely. We could start at one and we could grow from there. But now knowing I'm not on birth control is just like - it's scary. It's like a really big step.''

And previously, Khloe revealed she would accept Tristan's proposal if he got down on one knee.

She said: ''Yes I would [accept his proposal] ... I have never been in this type of love ... I would love to have a family. We've talked about it. He [already] is a father, and I know for a fact that he would be an impeccable father. I definitely want to be a mom. But I don't put the pressure on it. It's not like, the clock is ticking. I feel in my soul it will happen.''