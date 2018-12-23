Khloe Kardashian has hit back at a fan who accused her of ''forgetting'' her brother Rob.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star has fumed at a Instagram follower who criticised the family for ''never mentioning'' the 31-year-old sock designer.

Underneath a picture of herself and her mother Kris Jenner, where she thanked her for raising ''multiple mini queens'', one wrote: ''It's a shame Rob Kardashian is a member of the family and he is NEVER mentioned (sic)''

And Khloe quickly fired back: ''My brother is my entire world! He is definitely a king. It is a shame that you can't respect us for respecting his privacy. You should not comment if you truly aren't informed on our family.''

Rob has largely remained out of the spotlight in the recent years and had spoken out how he even shunned his family's E! reality show.

In a court declaration, he shared: ''I have not participated in the filming of any episodes since this summer when [Chyna] filed a request for a restraining order against me. Her request was widely publicised and I was scrutinised by the media. It has been an extraordinarily difficult time for me emotionally and I have no desire to continue participating in the reality show. I would like to maintain my privacy, try to recover from the emotional damage of the past several months, and explore other business ventures.''

Rob has been battling with his ex-partner Blac Chyna in court over child support figures for their daughter Dream, two, but the pair have both agreed to stop the fight over the festive period and it is hoped they will be able to sort out a settlement privately.

Sources said the duo were expected in court last week but it had mysteriously disappeared off the schedule.