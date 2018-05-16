Khloe Kardashian has hinted she's back with Tristan Thompson.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star was dealt a huge blow when her partner was seen kissing another woman just weeks before she gave birth to their first child, a little girl called True, but she has now seemingly hinted they are back together as she admits she follows her heart more than her head.

A quote posted on her Instagram story reads: ''It's all about who you look for in a crowded room. That's where your heart belongs to.''

Meanwhile, Khloe's sister Kim Kardashian West is ''rooting'' for the television personality and her partner Tristan.

She said: ''I'm always rooting for her. I'm always rooting for love. I'm always rooting for families.''

Kim had previously described the cheating scandal as ''f***ed up''.

She said: ''I don't even know how to describe it besides it's just so f***ed up. Poor Khloe. We really were rooting for Khloe and we still are. She's so strong and she's doing the best that she can. It's a really sad situation all over. I kind of made this rule with my brother that if there's a baby involved, I'm going to keep it cute and classy and try not to say anything negative because one day True is going to see this. It's just so messed up.''

And Khloe's family are said to be surprised that she has reunited with Tristan but they support her decision 100 per cent.

Sources said that the family were hopeful that Khloe would ''move on'' from Tristan but remain civil for the sake of their child. However, they respect Khloe's decision to rekindle the romance and support the relationship, if it's what Khloe wants.