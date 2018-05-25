Khloe Kardashian has hinted that there is trouble in her relationship.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star has fuelled speculation that things aren't going too well with Tristan Thompson as she sent a card to her sister Kim Kardashian West for her wedding anniversary and signed it from herself and True.

Kim shared a picture of the card, which read: ''Happy anniversary Kimye [Kim and her husband Kanye West]. Love always wins!! Love KoKo and True. (sic)''

Khloe and Tristan hit a rough place recently after the basketball star was pictured getting close to another woman whilst she was pregnant.

A source said of their relationship recently: ''Of course she has always thought she would get married again and wanted that with Tristan, but any conversation or plans have been put to a halt and are not even a discussion. Now that she has made a decision to spend more time in Cleveland, Khloe and Tristan are trying to repair their relationship one day at a time.''

However, a separate insider claims Khloe is ''happier and happier every day'' and wants to marry Tristan one day.

They said: ''She is doing great. She seems happier and happier every day ... She wants her family to be together ... He has been very apologetic. Khloé wants to get married eventually, but there are no serious wedding talks yet. She does talk about a future with Tristan, though. She believes they can figure things out and have a happy life together. True is doing great, too. And Kris [Jenner] is so proud of all her grandkids. She constantly shows pictures of all the babies.''