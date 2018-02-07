Khloe Kardashian needs ''more options'' for her baby name.

The 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star - who is expecting her first child with basketball player boyfriend Tristan Thompson - admitted she is constantly being given suggestions for her tot's moniker, but everyone keeps recommending the same ones.

She told 'Extra': ''It's honestly the hardest thing and I Iove suggestions, but everyone keeps giving me the same suggestions; If it's a girl, Kristin; if it's a boy, Tristan. I'm like, 'Could we do a little more? I need a little more options.'''

Khloe - who has had admitting having weight issues in the past - admitted she feels ''wider'' as her bump grows, but she's embracing her changing shape.

She said: ''Well, now that there's more of a bump, there's a transitional period... a different shape. You're wider... So I'm embracing it now.

''You really do feel so feminine and maternal.''

And the 33-year-old star also gave some insight into her plans for Valentine's Day (14.02.18), revealing she and Tristan would be spending the day of love with her mother, Kris Jenner at the sportsman's request.

She said: ''I've never been a big Valentine's Day person... Tristan will be in town. So he wanted to see my mom. We just picked Valentine's Day.... If you're with the person you love, I don't need a big thing.''

Meanwhile, the 'Revenge Body' star has shared some new pictures on her Instagram account to celebrate being 29 weeks pregnant.

She captioned the images: ''Baby mama KoKo! 29 Weeks and counting [heart] Glam: @styledbyhrush Hair: @andrewfitzsimons Hair Color: @traceycunningham1 (sic)''