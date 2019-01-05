Khloe Kardashian thinks having another baby would make her feel ''even more complete''.

The 34-year-old reality star - who has eight-month-old daughter True with NBA player Tristan Thompson - has admitted she's undecided about whether she wants to have another child.

Asked about the possibility of having a second baby, Khloe wrote on Twitter: ''Goodness I don't know! I love [True] so much and I'm so complete because of her! (sic)''

Although Khloe confessed that having another child might make her feel ''more complete'', she remains uncertain.

She said: ''I could only imagine another one would make me feel even more complete but I just don't know. I guess only time will tell and whatever God wants for me. (sic)''

Earlier this month, an insider claimed that Kim Kardashian West's baby news is ''heavily influencing'' her sisters' baby plans.

The brunette beauty is reportedly expecting her fourth child, and second via surrogate, with husband Kanye West.

And after three of the famous sisters - Kim, Khloe and Kylie Jenner - all welcomed children in early 2018, the siblings are said to be considering joining Kim in having another tot.

A source said: ''Kim having another baby this year is heavily influencing her other sisters and their baby plans. They all loved being pregnant at the same time and everyone wants all of the kids to be close in age. Everyone jokes about having another round of 'triplets' all the time.''

Kim - who has kids North, five, Saint, three, and 11-month-old Chicago - previously claimed that having children has helped her to feel ''more connected'' with her own sisters.

She said: ''I definitely feel like we are more connected now, especially that Khloe's back and we're hanging out with all the babies. All the kids want to hang out. It's just a whole different experience now. It's so much fun.''