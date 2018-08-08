Khloe Kardashian feels ''terrible'' when people ask her about breastfeeding.

The 33-year-old reality star gave birth to her daughter True - whom she has with her boyfriend Tristan Thompson - almost four months ago and revealed last month that she had been forced to give up breastfeeding because her body wasn't producing enough milk.

In a post on her website and app on Wednesday (08.08.18) the star shared her top tips on what not to say to new mothers, and revealed that being asked about nursing is a ''personal issue'' which makes her feel awful.

Addressing the topic, the 'Revenge Body' star wrote: ''This is just such a personal issue. You never know the private struggles someone could be going through and how terrible it may be making them feel.''

And Khloe also hates being asked whether or not she delivered naturally, as her body is nobody else's concern.

She said: ''My vagina - its past, its present, its future - is none of your business! Period.''

The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star advised her readers to ''never ever ever bring up sleep'' because ''sleep deprivation is literally a form of torture,'' and said it makes her ''sad'' when her loved ones say they don't get to hang out with her any more.

She added: ''A new mom is likely already sad about this, so this statement will most definitely cause tears - or anger. Not a good idea.''

Khloe also used the platform to rant about how her daughter seems to be closer to her father Tristan, as she never pays any attention to Khloe when they're on FaceTime together when Khloe is away.

She wrote: ''I do get annoyed because she doesn't give me any playtime on FaceTime. She doesn't care about me.

''Well her dad, she smiles and [her] tongue sticks out, like, f***ing do the same thing to me! I am protesting. I am not going to FaceTime. It does nothing but bother me more.''