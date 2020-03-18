Khloe Kardashian hasn't met Malika Haqq's baby yet because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The 35-year-old reality star is said to have been chatting to her best friend - who welcomed her son Ace Flores with ex-boyfriend O.T. Genasis on Saturday (14.03.20) - but social distancing measures mean they haven't been able to celebrate the new arrival in person.

An insider told PEOPLE: ''Khloe has been FaceTiming with Malika and her baby, but she hasn't seen them in person.

''With everything going on, the priority is, of course, to keep both Malika and her boy healthy.''

Khloe - as well as her sisters Kourtney Kardashian and Kylie Jenner - has sent gifts to Malika and her newborn baby, and they're looking forward to finally meeting Ace when they can.

The source added: ''Everyone, including Kylie and Kourtney, sent gifts. They all hope they are able to meet the baby in person soon.''

Malika announce the birth with a sweet Instagram snap showing her son's tiny fingers resting in hers and Genasis' hands.

Khloe commented on the news: ''My beautiful beautiful nephew!!!! Ace, we have been waiting for you (sic)''

Kim Kardashian West added: ''He's perfect!!!! We can't wait to meet him! Love you so much!!! (sic)''

The proud new mum recently opened up at her baby shower as she thanked her ex - real name Odis Flores - for their child.

She said: ''Everything within this room basically knows my journey and how bad I wanted [this baby]. This is the reason why I didn't want anyone else to speak because I knew I would cry if anyone else said to me what was on their heart.

''Whether you brought me lunch or called me or texted me ... I'm incredibly thankful to Odis Flores for my little boy. I also realised that sharing my heart with you guys would be equally as emotional.

''I have nothing against co-ed baby showers, but I will say the reason why I wanted a baby shower full of women was because it's you women that helped me get through this pregnancy 100 percent.''