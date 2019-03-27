Khloe Kardashian insists she's ''not just a TV show'' as she struggles to cope with her split from Tristan Thompson.

In a teaser clip for 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians', the 34-year-old star can be seen crying as she opens up on her breakup - which came after her man was allegedly caught cheating on her with Jordyn Woods - and admits it has been difficult working through such a difficult period in the public eye.

Speaking in the confession booth in the preview, she says: ''It just sucks it has to be so public. I'm not just a TV show.

''Like, this is my life... Tristan might love me, whatever that means. He has no respect for me whatsoever.''

Later in the clip, Khloe - who shares 11-month-old daughter True with the NBA star - is seen screaming in the car while she's on the phone.

She shouts: ''My family is ruined.''

The teaser video comes after Khloe insisted despite her heartbreak, the former couple's tot has made everything ''worth it''.

When one fan tweeted: ''I genuinely hope @khloekardashian meets someone one day that treats her with the respect she deserves. She's been through more shiddy relationships than any one person deserves. At least she got baby True (sic)''

She replied: ''Baby True made it all worth it. Thank you for your beautiful message.''

Meanwhile, despite her differences with former flame Tristan, Khloe insisted she will never put their daughter in ''the middle'' of their problems.

A fan tweeted: ''@khloekardashian hunny keep raising your daughter the best way you know how. All she needs is her mom. You're doing great. Keep ya head up. (sic)''

Khloe responded: ''Thank you love! You're so very sweet. But he is a good dad to her. My sweet and special baby True will NEVER be put in the middle of him and I. I can promise that (sic)''