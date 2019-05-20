Khloe Kardashian ''finally realised'' her own ''value and worth'' when she broke up with Tristan Thompson.

The 34-year-old reality star split with the NBA player - with whom she has 13-month-old daughter True - earlier this year after he allegedly locked lips with Jordyn Woods, who is best friends with Khloe's half-sister Kylie Jenner.

But the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star has seemingly insisted that walking away from Tristan wasn't a sign of ''weakness'', and instead just showed that she realised her own worth.

Khloe posted a quote on her Instagram Story on Monday (20.05.19) that read: ''Sometimes walking away has nothing to do with weakness, and everything to do with strength. We walk away not because we want others to realize our value and worth, but because we finally realize our own. (sic)''

Her post comes after she recently insisted she doesn't care about dating right now, and doesn't feel ''a sense of urgency'' to put herself out there again.

Asked if she'd put herself on any dating websites or apps, she said: ''No, I'm not on anything. I don't care to be. I'm so in love in True, and being with her, and enjoying every moment.

''I know that probably sounds like the typical answer but I'm working. I'm working on myself - mind, body, soul, that other cliche.

''I'm just happy and I want to filter through whatever I feel like I need to filter through, but my focus right now is True. I don't feel a sense of urgency to be in a relationship, or even to go on a date. I don't want to.''

Khloe said her split with Tristan is still ''raw'', but is remaining positive for the sake of her daughter.

She added: ''She feels energy. I do everything in my power to not put any, sort of, heavy energy around her.''