Khloe Kardashian is ''happily'' saying goodbye to 2019.

The 35-year-old reality TV star - who has a 20-month-old daughter called True with basketball player Tristan Thompson - has reflected on a turbulent 12 months in a lengthy post on her Instagram page.

Khloe - whose post features video clips and photos from the last year - wrote on the photo-sharing platform: ''2019, Im happily saying goodbye

''They tell you that you shouldn't look back but I'm going to suggest that you do. Be brave, look back and reflect on your past year; Or the past decade! It's OK to remind yourself of what you went through and what you overcame.

''We may not be able to control what happens to us but we can control how we react to it. We must remember that all things are powerless unless we give them power. So let that power be empathy, understanding, kindness, grace, love and respect. Remember that God has and always will have your back. Have faith that life will get better as long as we believe in ourselves. We must internally feel grateful for everything and strive to become better people daily. (sic)''

Khloe and Tristan split in early 2019, after he was accused of cheating on her with Jordyn Woods.

But the TV star is determined to remain positive about life.

Her post continued: ''Remind yourself how incredible your life is. How you're still standing, thriving, smiling. Sometimes we need to remind ourselves that what we take with us, is so much greater than what we left behind.

''I am choosing to only take with me the happiest of times! As I made this video of the past year; I can't help but smile! True you are my entire heart! My happy place! My Forever and always! I love you (sic)''