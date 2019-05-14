Khloe Kardashian had the ''wind knocked out'' of her when she discovered Tristan Thompson had been unfaithful.

The 34-year-old reality star was left devastated when her then-boyfriend was seen getting close to another woman just days before the birth of their daughter True, now 13 months, and although they worked through their differences, he later allegedly locked lips with Kardashian family friend Jordyn Woods, which ended their relationship.

Now, in a preview clip for the upcoming series of her 'Revenge Body' show, she briefly explained her feelings on the subject when talking to two contestants who had both had relationships ruined by cheating.

One contestant told Khloe: ''After I was injured, I had to have several surgeries and spend some time in hospital. During that hard time, my fiancé at the time, Jessica, slept with my friend Rob ... or my ex-friend.

''When the truth came out it was crushing. I lost my support system because I lost the two people who were closest to me.''

And Khloe replied: ''Well, f**k them. Who needs them?''

Later in the teaser, Khloe is speaking to another contestant whose broken engagement stemmed from their partner being unfaithful.

She told them: ''The wind is knocked out of you.''

Meanwhile, Khloe's sister Kourtney recently insisted the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star is in a ''really good place'' since splitting from the NBA star earlier this year.

Kourtney, 40, said: ''She's very strong and I just feel like she's in a really good place. I think she's just, 'This is what's happening right now.' I think she's really good at dealing with her emotions and I think moments like this really bring our family closer together and you realise how important family is.

''That's the best she can do. And she's the best mother to her daughter, and that's where all her energy is going.''