Khloe Kardashian has reportedly had ''tens of thousands of dollars'' stolen from her.

The 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star claimed on social media last week that a friend, whose identity is not yet known, had been stealing from her from behind her back but, although she remained tight lipped on the finer details, it's now been revealed the mystery pal put loads of clothes on her credit card.

The 32-year-old beauty believes she was charged a ''small fortune'' for the designer gear but the clothes never ended up in her wardrobe and, instead, went to her friend.

According to TMZ, the blonde star hasn't yet filed a police report but has been in talks with her lawyers about filing a lawsuit, however her friendship group is begging her not to take legal action as it will damage her accused pal's career for good,

Before she spoke to her lawyer, Khloe asked her fans for some advice.

She wrote: ''What would you do if you found out a friend was stealing from you? Would you cut off the friendship and let God handle it? Or would you go the legal route?''

When some followers asked if she was referring to her best friend Malika Haqq, the star was quick to insist that was not the case and they'd always ''ride for life.''

She explained: ''No guys! Malika is my sister! Never ever ever! We ride for life @ForeverMalika. Wayyyyy TOO many shady people in the world! The grass is cut LOW. I see a few snakes (sic).''

Meanwhile, although Khloe has been having issues with a friend, her relationship with boyfriend Tristan Thompson is going from strength to strength.

Asked if she would accept if he proposed, she said recently: ''Yes I would ... I have never been in this type of love ... I would love to have a family. We've talked about it. He [already] is a father, and I know for a fact that he would be an impeccable father. I definitely want to be a mom. But I don't put the pressure on it. It's not like, the clock is ticking. I feel in my soul it will happen.''