Khloe Kardashian had a pregnancy scare just days before she discovered Tristan Thompson had kissed Jordyn Woods.

The 34-year-old reality star already has 14-month-old daughter True with her ex-boyfriend, but after experiencing ''migraines and nausea'' for several months earlier this year, she worried she could have been expecting another baby with the NBA star.

Speaking on the first-half of a two part season finale of 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' on Sunday (24.06.19), Khloe said: ''I get really bad migraines but they've been increasing more and more. And I don't know if my migraines and nausea are caused by the same thing, I'm not really sure. Some days I feel great and I don't feel nauseous at all and I don't have a headache and I'm fine. And then the next day, the slightest thing might really upset me, and I get blindsided by them.''

Her half-sister Kylie Jenner, 21, then suggested she take a pregnancy test, which to Khloe's relief came back negative.

The 'Revenge Body' star said: ''Obviously you can't plan everything, but I just don't know if the right time is [now] - there's a lot going on. I don't know if I could have handled it if it did say 'positive' at the moment.

''I'm happy that I'm not pregnant because I didn't want to be, but with that being said, now I'm like, 'Why the f**k am I nauseous all the time?' I almost wish I was so I could say that's why I'm nauseous.''

But before Khloe could get to the bottom of what was causing her nausea, she was hit by the news that Tristan had been unfaithful to her whilst at a party, when he locked lips with Kylie's best friend Jordyn Woods.

On the show, Khloe also admitted she was left ''heartbroken'' and humiliated by the scandal.

She said: ''I feel like I'm so heartbroken. Right now, I don't feel much of anything. I'm in shock. This is a debilitating blow to my soul. It's so humiliating, it's hard. There are some days you just want to cry.''