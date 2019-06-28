Khloe Kardashian had a ''quiet birthday celebration'' with her daughter.

The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star turned 35 on Thursday (27.06.19), and decided not to have a ''huge party'' because she wanted to spend her special day with her 14-month-old daughter True - whom she has with ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson - instead.

A source told People magazine: ''Khloé had a quiet birthday celebration with True and her sisters. [She] isn't having a huge party, because she doesn't want to, she just wants to be with True.''

Khloe was flooded with touching tributes from her family and friends on her big day, including a message from Tristan, whom the 'Revenge Body' star split with after it emerged he'd kissed family friend Jordyn Woods behind her back earlier this year.

Tristan, 28, wrote on Instagram: ''Happy birthday @khloekardashian You are the most beautiful human I have ever met inside and out. Thank you for being an amazing mommy to our princess True. She is blessed to have someone like you to look up to. I wish you nothing but more success and sending you positive blessing your way. Enjoy your day Koko (sic)''

Khloe's sisters Kourtney Kardashian and Kim Kardashian West and her half-sisters Kylie and Kendall Jenner also posted video tributes to their sibling on the social media app.

Kim wrote: ''Happy Birthday @khloekardashian I have never met anyone like you. Inside and out you are one of a kind and just flawless in my eyes. I'm so grateful to have a sister like you. I'm so happy we are so close and that our souls decided to take this trip down to earth around the same time! So lucky to have you in my life. I know this year is going to bring so much joy into your life! (sic)''

Whilst Kylie shared a picture of Khloe holding her when she was a baby, and captioned it: ''Khloé, no time or distance apart could ruin the bond we have. I feel so lucky to call you my sister. thank you for all the love, guidance, and laughter throughout the years.. my life truly wouldn't be the same without you. I feel so blessed to take the journey of life together because there will just never be another you. Happy Birthday (sic)''