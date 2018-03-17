Khloe Kardashian bought 45,000 flowers for her baby shower.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star celebrated her and partner Tristan Thompson's impending arrival with an English country garden meets Alice in Wonderland themed baby shower and instructed floral artist Jeff Leatham to pack in the hefty amount of flowers, including 12,000 carnations.

He said: ''Khloé's only thing was that pink was important to her. We came in with different ideas to create something whimsical. I pulled together some imagery of kind of a fantasy English garden. That's why we had those topiary animals made of greens and the flowers falling in a sculpture form from the ceiling. People walked into like some kind of crazy fantasy Alice in Wonderland atmosphere. We achieved that - and I was so excited because no one deserves it more than Khloé. There was over 45,000 flowers with 12,000 carnations. The elephants were so amazing. We made sure the trunks were up and flying because that means good luck and Khloé loved that. We wanted something different because there have been so many baby showers in the family and we've done all of them. So, we wanted to make sure they were all extremely different.''

Mindy Weiss was in charge of planning the event, and she has revealed the most important thing to Khloe was having everyone there.

She said: ''The biggest priority for Khloé was having a room filled with all her friends and family, so we designed the whole event around the idea of having everyone there together.''

Khloe also reached out on her app to thank Jeff and Mindy for their work.

She wrote: ''My baby shower was such a dream, I'm STILL on cloud nine. It was beautiful beyond words. I have two very special people to thank for that: party planner Mindy Weiss and floral artist Jeff Leatham. They truly brought my vision to life and it was more than I could have imagined. Forever grateful!''