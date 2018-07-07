Khloe Kardashian is ''grateful'' to have Tristan Thompson as a partner and father of her daughter.

The 34-year-old reality star and her boyfriend welcomed their daughter True into the world almost three months ago, and although their relationship hit a rocky patch just days before True's birth when Tristan was seemingly filmed getting close to another woman, Khloe couldn't be happier to have the basketball pro by her side.

Heaping praise on Tristan - who also has 18-month-old son Prince from his past relationship with Jordan Craig - on Snapchat during her first day back at work since giving birth, Khloe said: ''I'm very grateful because Tristan is being a great daddy and he has done all the feedings while I've been gone. Shout out to all the good dads out there.''

The 'Revenge Body' star is no doubt pleased to be able to rely on the 28-year-old Cleveland Cavaliers player, as she recently revealed she was ''anxious'' about heading back to work and leaving her daughter.

Earlier this week, she said on Snapchat: ''Tomorrow is my first day back to work.

''I have missed a feeding here or there with True, but I've never missed multiple feedings in a day. So I have a ton of anxiety.

''I've been thinking about the 6th, the 6th, the 6th, oh my God, I have to start work on the 6th and I've been getting just anxious about it. And today I'm very anxious.

''I don't know how I'm going to leave her all day tomorrow. That's freaking me out. But I got to go back to work at some point. So I'll be okay, right mama?

''I don't know what to do because I love our routine together.''

Meanwhile, the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star admitted on Twitter that motherhood has been ''amazing''.

Asked by a fan how she is coping with being a new mother, she tweeted: ''Honestly it's amazing! Of course it's an adjustment but it's so beautiful! Sometimes I don't know what day it is or I don't get a shower LOL but she is finally on a great sleep schedule so I get adult time which is awesome! (sic)''