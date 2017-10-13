Khloe Kardashian always gives Malika Haqq style advice.

The 33-year-old reality star - who launched her own all-size line with Good American - often lends her words of wisdom to her 34-year-old pal and advises her on ''cute'' outfits she should wear.

Speaking to Heat magazine about the fashion tips she receives from the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star, Malika said: ''Khloe's like, 'Oh my god, you're so cute - wear this, put this on, do that.'''

But Malika wouldn't want it any other way and thinks friends should comment on each other's outfits.

She added: ''Your friends have got to be in on your look. If your friends don't tell you when you do or don't look good, then you [have] got to get some new ones.''

And the 'ATL' actress will often steal the former 'Kocktails with Khloe' host's clothes, although she has insisted she will ''always'' give the garment back.

Asked what the last piece of clothing she borrowed was, the brunette beauty said: ''It was probably a jacket from Khloe - it was probably from her house or something like that. I always give it back because if I want it, I can just go and get it myself.''

Malika has recently partnered with the online brand Pretty Little Thing (PLT) as their new brand ambassador, and the star wanted to partner with the brand because she believes they are ''incredibly affordable for the everyday girl''.

Speaking about her collaboration, she said: ''It's hard to connect with your fans if you go out and tell them to get something that is unattainable for them. PLT is not only incredibly affordable for the everyday girl, but it also caters for the most casual girls all the way up to the most fashionable.''