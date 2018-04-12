Khloe Kardashian has given birth to a baby girl.

The 33-year-old reality star has reportedly welcomed her first child into the world with her boyfriend Tristan Thompson, according to TMZ.

Khloe and Tristan's baby was reportedly born at around 4am on Thursday (12.04.18) morning, at a hospital just outside of Cleveland, where the couple resides as NBA star Tristan plays for the Cleveland Cavaliers.

As of the time of writing, it is not yet known what the pair have decided to name their tot, and none of the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashian' star's famous family have commented on the news.

TMZ reports that Khloe's sister Kourtney and Kim, as well as mother Kris and best friend Malika Haqq were present in the delivery room when Khloe gave birth.

Tristan was also reportedly by her side, which comes as a shock to many fans, after video footage emerged earlier this week which seemingly showed the star locking lips with a mystery woman.

Khloe's due date wasn't until the end of this month, but after the star experience early contractions this week, it was reported she would be undergoing a Caesarean section.

The 'Revenge Body' star was due to remain in Cleveland after the birth of her tot, but it has now been reported that she will be leaving as soon as possible to return to her family in LA, following Tristan's alleged infidelity.

A source said: ''Immediately after [the birth], she plans on leaving Cleveland and never returning.

''Kris has been working on coordinating a private jet with a medical staff to get Khloe and the baby safely from Cleveland to LA.

''She's also talking to their lawyers about Khloe filing for sole custody of the child. She's in absolute disbelief that Tristan has done this to her daughter, and now she's out for blood.''