Khloe Kardashian feels like she's finally ''getting her mojo back''.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star is ''addicted'' to her shorter hair and finally feels like herself again, 10 months after welcoming daughter True.

She wrote on Instagram: ''Im addicted to my short hair! I asked Andrew to cut a few more inches off ... i love this length!! I love my glam!! 10 months after giving birth and I'm finally feeling like I'm getting my mojo back! (sic)''

Meanwhile, Khloe previously revealed her daughter - who she shares with her partner Tristan Thompson - has made her feel like she can ''do anything''.

She shared: ''My favourite part about being a mom, I mean it's so corny, but it's just like, no matter how tired you are, it's complete bliss, no matter what. I mean, Christmas Day, I was so hungover and I was like, 'How am I gonna get through this day?' And just when you see your baby, and how happy [she is], you just get through it. I was like, 'OK, I feel like I can do anything. I could do this.' It's just the best, and the love that you get and that you also get to give and receive ... it's just, it's beautiful.''

And the 34-year-old television personality says being a parent has given her a new perspective on life and she doesn't worry about saying no to things anymore.

She added: ''It's so much more fun [to see the world through her eyes]. Our lives, they get busy and things get heavy, and then to see the innocence of a child, I just always [lighten up]. I think also motherhood just puts life into perspective and what's important to you. I think you just reevaluate things, like, 'I don't want to do that tonight.' And it's OK to say no, so I can spend time with my family.''