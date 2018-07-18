Khloe Kardashian has got a new diamond ring dedicated to her daughter.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star showed off the diamond sparkler on her Instagram story. It appears that the ring was gifted to her by her pal Malika Haqq so she can always have True, now three months, with her wherever she goes.

Malika's gift to Khloe comes after the 34-year-old television personality previously admitted she felt a ''little anxiety'' when she left her daughter to go back to work.

She shared: ''It has definitely caused me a little anxiety. The days leading up to my very first day back were tough, but once I started going through the motions, everything fell into place. It's like riding a bike! On my first day back, True was perfect while I was gone. Plus, coming home was soooo much fun - I acted like I hadn't seen her in forever!

''I've never had to juggle a baby and work at the same time, so it'll be interesting to see how I'll learn to handle everything. Women do it every single day, so I know I'll get through it - I'm just anxious because it's the unknown. But, I'm so fortunate and blessed that I have a job where I'm allowed to bring my daughter pretty often.''

Khloe previously insisted that motherhood is ''amazing'' but is a big ''adjustment''.

Asked by a fan how she is coping with motherhood, she wrote on Twitter: ''Honestly it's amazing! Of course it's an adjustment but it's so beautiful! Sometimes I don't know what day it is or I don't get a shower LOL but she is finally on a great sleep schedule so I get adult time which is awesome! (sic)''