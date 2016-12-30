Khloe Kardashian is ''freaking out'' about Lamar Odom's new reality TV show.

The 32-year-old star's former husband - who almost died in a Nevada brothel last year after a drugs and alcohol binge - recently inked a deal for a docuseries about his recovery but Khloe reportedly wants to stop it.

A source told America's OK! magazine: ''Khloe is freaking out that he's going to spill some dirt on her and her family on camera.

''She's already contacted her lawyers to see if she can stop the show from going forward.''

Earlier this month, former NBA star Lamar, 37, checked into rehab as a precautionary measure.

An insider said at the time: ''Lamar checked into rehab. He plans to stay for 30 days. It's a substance abuse programme, but he was not abusing drugs when he went in. He is clean. This is a precautionary measure.

''He wants to stay clear and focused. With the divorce from Khloe being finalised and the holidays coming up, he doesn't want to slip up. He's trying to take care of himself. He really wants to be better. His friends and family encouraged him to go in and he agreed and made the decision.

''Everyone who knows and loves him just wants him to get back to his old self, but that will still take some time. He's been through a lot and he's still working on himself.''

''He's actually writing while he's away, he's doing a lot of writing in there. There's a book offer on the table. But part of the deal was that he's going to get in good shape. Everyone's been so supportive.''

Lamar and Khloe married in 2009 but split four years later after he cheated on her with multiple women. Khloe put the divorce on hold to care for him after his collapse last year but their marriage was dissolved earlier this month.