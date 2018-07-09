Khloe Kardashian found it ''really hard'' to stop breastfeeding.

The 34-year-old reality star is now giving formula milk to her two-month-old daughter True - who she has with partner Tristan Thompson - because nursing ''wasn't working'' for her.

She tweeted: ''I had to stop breast feeding [sad face emojis] it was really hard for me to stop (emotionally) but it wasn't working for my body. Sadly.(sic)''

A fan suggested she tried ''lots of water and then more water'' but the 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star insisted nothing would work for her.

She replied: ''Ugh it wasn't that easy for me.

''I tried every trick in the book- water, special cookies, power pumping, massages etc. I tried so very hard to continue.''

And Khloe even turned to experts for help.

She posted: ''I had a lactation specialist and everything (sic)''

The 'Revenge Body' host found her experience particularly upsetting because her sister Kourtney Kardashian - who has Mason, eight, Penelope, six, and three-year-old Reign with former partner Scott Disick - found breastfeeding ''easy''.

She wrote: ''It was so frustrating because for Kourt it was sooooooo easy for her to breast feed. My experience was very different.''

But though she was upset to stop nursing, Khloe found herself feeling much less stressed when she decided to quit.

One fan wrote: ''It was hard to give up as well but it was the biggest [relief] when I finally did quit because I was so stressed about it.''

Khloe replied: ''Oh my gosh I was the same!! I fought and fought to try and continue but then when I actually stopped, I didn't realize what a relief it was for me to not stress and worry anymore.

''Any sec I had of downtime I was stressing to produce more for the next feeding.(sic)''