Khloe Kardashian is following a low-carb diet to help her lose her baby weight.

The 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star only gave birth to her daughter True, whom she has with her boyfriend Tristan Thompson, just under two months ago but she's already on a mission to shift the extra pounds she gained while carrying the tiny tot so has been put on an intense diet to ensure she's eating the right things.

Taking to her website, the 33-year-old reality TV star said: ''I'm currently on a low-carb diet that my nutritionist, Dr. Goglia, gave me. It has lots of protein, so I'm able to go all out at the gym, but the best part is that I'm never hungry because I'm always eating!''

The blonde beauty kicks off her day with one tablespoon of jam and one tablespoon of almond butter before she heads to the gym for her early morning workout.

After working up a sweat with her trainer, Khloe has two eggs, one cup of oatmeal and one cup of berries or other fresh fruit to pump fuel back into her body.

And, if she started to feel peckish by mid-morning, the reality TV star will have a ''piece of fruit with a handful of almonds'' because she can't ''go hungry.''

She'll then have her lunch and a late afternoon snack to hold her over until dinner.

She explained: ''To hold you over until dinner, grab another handful of almonds with a cup of vegetables, like cherry tomatoes.''

Khloe has always taken her training very seriously and found it a real struggle when her doctor banned her from doing any heavy exercise after the birth of True.

Taking to her Snapchat account last month, she said: ''Today is the first day that I've been allowed to work out with my trainer. And I'm super excited, I had my first workout and I'm so exhausted but it feels so good to finally sweat again and feel like I'm evolving and doing something for my body and mind.''