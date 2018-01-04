Khloe Kardashian is focusing on having a ''healthy mind, body and soul'' in the run up to her baby's arrival.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star is expecting her first child with her partner Tristan Thompson and whilst she is experiencing cravings, she wants to focus on ''supplying her baby with the proper nutrients''.

She wrote on her app: ''For me, health and wellness resolutions are especially important this year. Being pregnant, it's a whole different type of self-care. I still exercise to maintain my sanity and also to feel good about myself, but my workouts are not as intense as they once were. I'm also eating differently - of course, I have cravings, but I want to make sure I'm supplying my baby with the proper nutrients. I'm focused on being healthy mind, body and soul for myself and the baby. But, man, I can't wait to be a beast in the gym already, LOL! ... Still, as active as I have been during my pregnancy, I feel great. So my New Year's resolution will be to stay as mentally and physically healthy as I can! (sic)''

Meanwhile, Khloe previously hailed her pregnancy as her ''greatest dream'' when she confirmed the happy news to her fans.

Alongside a photograph of her flaunting her burgeoning bump, she wrote: ''My greatest dream realized! We are having a baby! I had been waiting and wondering but God had a plan all along. He knew what He was doing. I simply had to trust in Him and be patient. I still at times can't believe that our love created life! Tristan, thank you for loving me the way that you do! Thank you for treating me like a Queen! Thank you for making me feel beautiful at all stages! (sic)''