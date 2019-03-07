Khloe Kardashian is ''figuring out'' how to get Tristan Thompson involved in their daughter's first birthday, after he cheated on her with Jordyn Woods.

The 34-year-old reality star split from the basketball player when she discovered he had kissed Jordyn - who is the best friend of Khloe's half-sister Kylie Jenner - at a party last month, but is now trying to find a way to still incorporate him into the birthday celebrations for their daughter True, who turns one in April.

A source said: ''Khloé is figuring out how to get Tristan involved [in True's birthday]. She can't see how he can be around her family at a party, though. Everyone is just too upset with him.''

Things are said to be especially difficult for the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star, as her sister Kim Kardashian West is reportedly ''beyond angry'' with the 27-year-old NBA star, and doesn't think she'll ''keep it together'' if she sees Tristan face to face.

The insider added to People magazine: ''Kim never trusted Tristan after he cheated on Khloé right before True was born. Ever since, it's been very difficult for Kim to even tolerate Tristan. But she really tried her best because it was important for Khloé.

''[Now, Kim] says she never even wants to see Tristan. She feels there is no chance she will keep it together and not lose it on him. Kim is beyond angry with him.''

Although the couple are no longer together, sources have previously explained that Khloe won't be cutting Tristan out of True's life, because she wants her tot to have a relationship with both of her parents.

One source said recently: ''She's very good at compartmentalising and at the end of the day, she wants True to have a happy relationship with both of her parents. She's not one to seek revenge or hold onto negativity.''