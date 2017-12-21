Khloe Kardashian was ''nervous'' about posting her pregnancy news online.

The 33-year-old reality star took to Instagram on Wednesday (20.12.17) to confirm she is expecting her first child with her NBA star beau Tristan Thompson, and has now admitted the pressure of putting out such an important announcement was more than a little scary.

In a tweet posted shortly after her Instagram post - which featured her baby bump with her and Tristan's hands covering it - was uploaded, she said: ''I was so nervous to post our announcement but WOWWW I am overwhelmed with the response by you guys!!! Thank you! Thank you! I love you guys!! (sic)''

A second tweet shared around the same time simply featured five love heart emojis.

As of the time of writing, none of Khloe's famous family and 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' cast mates have shared their thoughts on her decision to finally go public with the news, after months of speculation from various sources and news outlets.

In Khloe's lengthy Instagram post, she explained that starting a family is her ''greatest dream'', and thanked her 26-year-old beau Tristan for ''making [her] a mommy''.

She wrote: ''My greatest dream realized! We are having a baby! I had been waiting and wondering but God had a plan all along. He knew what He was doing. I simply had to trust in Him and be patient. I still at times can't believe that our love created life! Tristan, thank you for loving me the way that you do! Thank you for treating me like a Queen! Thank you for making me feel beautiful at all stages! Tristan, most of all, Thank you for making me a MOMMY!!! You have made this experience even more magical than I could have envisioned! I will never forget how wonderful you've been to me during this time! Thank you for making me so happy my love! (sic)''

She also took a moment to thank her fans for their ''positive vibes''.

Khloe added: ''Thank you to everyone for the love and positive vibes! I know we've been keeping this quiet but we wanted to enjoy this between our family and close friends as long as we could privately. To enjoy our first precious moments just us Thank you all for understanding. I am so thankful, excited, nervous, eager, overjoyed and scared all in one! But it's the best bundle of feelings I've ever felt in my life! (sic)''