Khloe Kardashian felt as though she'd ''failed'' as a mother when she struggled to breastfeed her daughter.

The 35-year-old reality star stopped breastfeeding her daughter True - whom she has with her ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson - a few months after she was born in April 2018, because she wasn't producing enough milk to feed the tot.

And now, Khloe has admitted it was ''torture'' trying to make sure True was properly fed.

Speaking to her older sister Kourtney Kardashian for a video posted by Kourtney's lifestyle brand Poosh, she said: ''I felt like I'd failed.

''It sucked. I hated every minute of it. It was torture. I always felt like I was never giving True enough food. I felt like she was always hungry.

''Once I stopped [breastfeeding] though, the amount of pressure that was lifted off my shoulders and I could enjoy my daughter. I'm all for breastfeeding, I tried, but if you can't do it you don't have to feel like a failure.''

The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star would even get ''frustrated'' with Kourtney - who has Mason, 10, Penelope, seven, and Reign, five, with her former partner Scott Disick - for trying to give her advice, because she believed her sibling wouldn't understand her struggle.

She added: ''For me, I remember I used to get almost frustrated with you - not that you even did anything - but you would just talk about this experience you had, and how beautiful [it was]. You would say things not at all trying to criticise me, but I would take it like, it's not that easy.

''You were always trying to help me and give me tips, and I was like, 'It's just not working!' I wanted to, like, strangle you. Your experience seemed so easy and it wasn't for me.''

Khloe blames her stressful private life for her breastfeeding struggles, as she was enduring a difficult split from True's father Tristan, after he was unfaithful to her.

The 'Revenge Body' star explained: ''I think being a mom in and of itself is such a hard, but rewarding, beautiful job and everyone's just trying to figure out what's best for them and what works for their life. I think it's ridiculous when people pass judgment when they don't even know their entire situation.

''There was a lot going on in my life at the time. That, I think, played a part in why I wasn't producing [milk] as easily.''