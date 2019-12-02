Khloe Kardashian admitted she felt ''conflicted'' after Tristan Thompson splashed out on lavish birthday gifts for her.

On Sunday's (01.12.19) episode of 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians', the reality star celebrated her 35th birthday on June 27, and her ex-boyfriend - with whom she has 19-month-old daughter True - tried to win her back by giving her a diamond ring, which he told her was a ''promise ring'', and a necklace.

However, the blonde beauty insisted she is not interested in getting back together with basketball player Tristan, who she split from earlier this year, amid claims he had shared a kiss with family friend Jordyn Woods.

Khloe said: ''Lately Tristan has been telling me he's sorry and that he loves and appreciates me.

''But right now, the most I can handle is co-parenting.

''I really believe that Tristan wants more than that but that's not what I'm about.''

The 'Revenge Body' star discovered the necklace whilst on business in Connecticut, and admitted she didn't know whether she should keep it.

She continued: ''I am conflicted as to if I should keep it or not. I just really want to make sure there are no expectations.

''If I keep something is that misleading?

''It's the sweetest, kindest gesture, but it doesn't mean a necklace is going to fix everything.''

Khloe then revealed to Scott Disick - her sister Kourtney Kardashian's ex-partner - that she rejected the ring.

She told him: ''[Tristan] gives me a card and he goes 'and I hope you accept this ring.

''And I go 'Nope! No!'''

And he replied: ''It looks fully like an engagement [ring].''

Khloe continued: ''I was like, 'I really appreciate it, but I don't think I can accept it.

'''This is a beautiful new you that I'm seeing, I just don't want there to be any blurred lines or for you to think anything.'''

Despite insisting she only wants to co-parent with Tristan, he still tries his best to get Khloe back.

The 35-year-old star recently shared a photo of herself in a white long-sleeved body suit and high heels to promote her Good American clothing brand and her former partner wrote: ''[heart eye emoji] WOW! PERFECTION! WOW [princess and heart emojis] (sic)''

He also regularly likes or comments on her posts.