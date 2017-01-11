Khloe Kardashian has admitted that witnessing her older sibling, Kim Kardashian West, going through break-ups made her feel good about her own life.
Khloe Kardashian used to feel ''a little bit good'' about herself when her sister Kim Kardashian West went through break-ups.
The 32-year-old reality star has admitted that each time her 36-year-old sibling - who has previously dated the likes of singer Ray J and NFL star Reggie Bush and was briefly married to Kris Humphries - split up with someone, it made her realise that it's ''OK'' to feel upset when you are going through the emotions that come with ending a relationship.
In a clip from her new show 'Revenge Body', Khloe confessed: ''It's always totally human to feel down on yourself sometimes.
''It always used to make me feel a little big good. If Kim feels that way, then I'm OK that I feel that way.''
Seeing Kim - who has two children, North, three, and Saint, 13 months, with her 'Famous' rapper husband Kanye West - part ways with her exes also made Khloe realise that her sister is ''human'' and that her life is not always perfect and that she too would feel insecure after a break up.
She added: ''Kim is the most beautiful person, never had weight issues.
''And guy shes she'd break up with she'd say, 'Who's going to want me?' and I'm like, shut the f**k up.''
'Revenge Body' looks to help people overcome traumatic times in their life and get their ''revenge'' by getting back to their best.
Khloe - whose divorce from Lamar Odom was finalised last month - previously explained: '''Revenge Body' is basically a show about taking people that not so much are seeking revenge in a harmful, malicious way, but revenge in the best way possible, which is a good body.
''So people that have gone through really traumatic experiences in life, not all of them are breakups, some of them have lost a parent or something that's been really traumatic which has caused them to gain a lot of weight and they don't really know how to get control over their life again. So whatever that circumstance is I want them to get revenge on that incident.''
They'll perform the classic album in North America and Europe.
The ‘Taboo’ actor is rumoured to be playing a Stormtrooper in the next ‘Star Wars’ installment.
The two actors had all eyes on them as Gosling accepted his award.
Paramore's Hayley Williams found writing their fifth album was not an ''easy task''.