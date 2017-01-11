Khloe Kardashian used to feel ''a little bit good'' about herself when her sister Kim Kardashian West went through break-ups.

The 32-year-old reality star has admitted that each time her 36-year-old sibling - who has previously dated the likes of singer Ray J and NFL star Reggie Bush and was briefly married to Kris Humphries - split up with someone, it made her realise that it's ''OK'' to feel upset when you are going through the emotions that come with ending a relationship.

In a clip from her new show 'Revenge Body', Khloe confessed: ''It's always totally human to feel down on yourself sometimes.

''It always used to make me feel a little big good. If Kim feels that way, then I'm OK that I feel that way.''

Seeing Kim - who has two children, North, three, and Saint, 13 months, with her 'Famous' rapper husband Kanye West - part ways with her exes also made Khloe realise that her sister is ''human'' and that her life is not always perfect and that she too would feel insecure after a break up.

She added: ''Kim is the most beautiful person, never had weight issues.

''And guy shes she'd break up with she'd say, 'Who's going to want me?' and I'm like, shut the f**k up.''

'Revenge Body' looks to help people overcome traumatic times in their life and get their ''revenge'' by getting back to their best.

Khloe - whose divorce from Lamar Odom was finalised last month - previously explained: '''Revenge Body' is basically a show about taking people that not so much are seeking revenge in a harmful, malicious way, but revenge in the best way possible, which is a good body.

''So people that have gone through really traumatic experiences in life, not all of them are breakups, some of them have lost a parent or something that's been really traumatic which has caused them to gain a lot of weight and they don't really know how to get control over their life again. So whatever that circumstance is I want them to get revenge on that incident.''