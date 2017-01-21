Khloe Kardashian is reportedly feeling ''trapped'' by her revenge body.

The 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star has shed an impressive 40lb and is showing off a highly-toned physique but she is now said to be worried that she won't be able to keep up her tough regime forever.

A source said: ''Khloe is starting to feel the pressure of keeping the weight off.

''She's never had to work this hard in her life. She's really proud of what she's achieved but she's just not sure she can sustain that level of fitness.

''The idea of getting up and doing over 100 stomach crunches every morning for the rest of her life makes her feel physically ill.

''She's always had huge body hang ups and promised herself she'd get rid of the 'chubby' label.

''Getting in shape was her ultimate revenge on the people who dissed her - but where does she go from here? She wants her life back and is questioning if being thin is worth it.''

But the 32-year-old star is worried about how to backtrack after ''body-shaming'' her old self so publicly.

The insider added to heat magazine: ''Khloe's workouts are insanely tough. She does rower sprints, med-ball slams, sled pushes, back squats, endless stomach crunches, dumbbell lifting and lunges.

''It takes everything out of her and doesn't feel sustainable.

''What if she gets pregnant or suffers an injury? But now she's talked about her weight loss so much in interviews, and basically body-shamed her old self on social media, she's stuck. She feels really trapped.''