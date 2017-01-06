Khloe Kardashian admits she works out to keep herself ''sane'' and tries to hit the gym at least three times a week.
Khloe Kardashian works out for her ''sanity''.
The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star loves hitting the gym and tries to do it at least three days a week to help with her ''mental clarity''.
She said: ''I feel great, but I believe that this is a lifestyle. This is a way of life, I'm gonna work out at least three days a week for the rest of my life ...
''It's for health and it's for my sanity, it's for my mental clarity, that's why I enjoy working out.''
And the 32-year-old television personality insists her ''revenge body'' is aimed at no one person in particular but actually at all those who called her ''fat''.
She added to E! News: ''No, for me it wasn't one person. For me, it's getting revenge just on my life. I feel like the older I'm getting, I feel like I get better and better and I do think I look younger and I feel better than I did five years ago.
''People like to assume my revenge was on someone but it's not - it was really even just everyone who called me 'fat' or I'm the 'fat sister' or this or that. But I didn't seek that out intentionally, mine was a byproduct of me really trying to just de-stress myself and as a side effect I was like, 'Wow!' I started losing weight.''
Meanwhile, Khloe previously admitted she sees exercise as a ''form of therapy''.
She explained: ''It's not just physically, this is a show that really focuses from the inside out.
''That's like my book and my journey is all about mind, body and soul. But I do believe working out is a form of therapy, I think it builds you an emotional set of armour as well.''
