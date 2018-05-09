Khloe Kardashian is looking forward to her first Mother's Day (13.05.18) as a parent herself.

The 33-year-old reality star has always celebrated the holiday with her own mother Kris Jenner and the rest of her famous family in the past, but since welcoming her daughter True - whom she has with her boyfriend Tristan Thompson - into the world on April 12, she has even more to celebrate.

Writing in a post on her app, khloewithak.com, she said: ''I've always loved Mother's Day and celebrating Kris Jenner, [grandma] MJ and my sisters - but this year will be even more special because now I'm a mommy, too! As of now, there aren't any special plans (that I know of, LOL). I'm really enjoying spending quality time with True and loving just hibernating with her.''

Khloe previously took to her app before to gush about the ''special'' holiday.

She said: ''This Mother's Day will be the most special yet! I still can't believe I'm a mom - it feels like such an honor. Now it feels even more important to honor all the amazing women in my family! (sic)''

The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashian' star's excitement around the holiday - which is celebrated in the UK in March - comes after it was recently claimed she would be heading back to Los Angeles to spend the day with her family, rather than staying in Cleveland, where she lives with Tristan.

A source said: ''She'll be with her family for Mother's Day. This is a very special Mother's Day in the Kardashian/Jenner family. For Khloe and Kylie it's their first one, and it's Kim's first Mother Day with Chicago.''

The 'Revenge Body' star has been toying with the idea of moving back to LA ever since her daughter's birth, after her relationship with 27-year-old Tristan was put under strain when video footage emerged seemingly showing him getting close to a mystery woman.