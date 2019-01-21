Khloe Kardashian's daughter has made her feel like she can ''do anything''.

The 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star - who has nine-month-old True with partner Tristan Thompson - loves how she always feels ''complete bliss'' when she's with the tot and her baby empowers her to take on whatever comes her way.

She gushed to 'Entertainment Tonight': ''My favorite part about being a mom, I mean it's so corny, but it's just like, no matter how tired you are, it's complete bliss, no matter what.

''I mean, Christmas Day, I was so hungover and I was like, 'How am I gonna get through this day?' And just when you see your baby, and how happy [she is], you just get through it. I was like, 'OK, I feel like I can do anything. I could do this.'

''It's just the best, and the love that you get and that you also get to give and receive... it's just, it's beautiful.''

The 34-year-old star admitted being a parent has given her a new perspective on life and she no longer worries about saying no to things she doesn't want to do.

She added: ''It's so much more fun [to see the world through her eyes].

''Our lives, they get busy and things get heavy, and then to see the innocence of a child, I just always [lighten up].

''I think also motherhood just puts life into perspective and what's important to you.

''I think you just reevaluate things, like, 'I don't want to do that tonight.' And it's OK to say no, so I can spend time with my family.''

Khloe is very impressed by True's latest milestone as the tot has learned to clap.

She said: ''All the time, [like], 'Go, Mommy, go!' ''