Khloe Kardashian is embracing her ''cute'' cellulite.

The 32-year-old reality star is expecting her first child with boyfriend Tristan Thompson and though her body is changing, she isn't too upset about the ''prominent'' dimpling on her legs.

She tweeted: ''I now have cellulite on my legs! Cute! Cute! ''Pregnancy may make cellulite look worse for a while, because the weight that you gain in pregnancy could make it more noticeable.''

''I feel like I've always had cellulite but it's way more prominent at the moment.(sic)''

But the 'Revenge Body' host is pleased she hasn't got any stretch marks on her growing bump and joked it was one of the ''perks'' of being overweight in the past.

She wrote: ''So far no stretch marks. So I'm happy about that. the perks of being chubby previously. Lol my tummy knows how to stretch.(sic)''

Khloe admitted she is still shocked to be pregnant but very ''excited'' about the coming months.

She posted: ''Don't mind me... just growing a human over here!! Still, I almost can't believe it. I know im a nerd but im just so excited.''

While she's embracing her changing body, the 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star recently admitted she ''misses'' her old figure.

Alongside a sad face emoji, she wrote on Instagram: ''Body, I miss you.''

And Khloe is missing the ''intense'' workouts she used to do before getting pregnant.

She said: ''I love that I'm staying active during my pregnancy! I'm so lucky I've been able to still work out.

''Of course, I can't go as hard as I did before, and I really do miss my intense workouts.

''During my pregnancy, I'm obviously not beating myself up about what I'm eating at all.

''I'm more encouraged by how, after the baby comes, I'm going to work off every pound. I'm actually really excited to get my body back. I can't wait!''