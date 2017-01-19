Khloe Kardashian used to be embarrassed to make eye contact with people because of her weight.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star made the confession as she chatted with participant Samantha McCord on her E! show 'Revenge Body With Khloe Kardashian'.

She said: ''Oh, I've been there. If I saw someone, I would still look down, even though obviously they could still see me. But just not having the eye contact, I felt safe by not looking them in the eye.''

And when Samantha admitted she started piling on the pounds after getting in a relationship, the 32-year-old television personality agreed.

She added: ''Whenever people get into new relationships, I think that it's natural to get consumed in them. You kind of lose track of your own personal life and your wants.''

Meanwhile, Khloe previously admitted she used the gym as a ''stress reliever'' during her divorce from Lamar Odom.

She said: ''I was going through a difficult time going through my divorce and I started going to the gym as a place to clear my head and as a stress reliever, it was really the only place that I knew where to turn where no one would ask me a lot of questions. As a by product I started losing all this weight, there were so many people via social media saying how I'd inspired them, from taking something negative and turning it into a positive.

''I didn't seek out to lose 20 pounds in 20 days, that wasn't my goal. I was always, like I wasn't big boned, I just kind of [would say] I'm not meant to be a certain size, but once I started losing weight naturally I was like 'OK I'm going to get a trainer', then six months later I got a nutritionist so once I started taking my health more seriously I started seeing definition in my arms, muscles and that motivates you more to keep working out.''