Khloe Kardashian is reportedly ''ecstatic'' about becoming a mother.

The 33-year-old reality star is believed to be expecting her first child with her boyfriend Tristan Thompson, and sources now claim the baby - which neither her nor Tristan have confirmed - has been a ''blessing'' to her, as it has allowed her to take a much needed break.

A source told People magazine: ''Khloé is ecstatic about being pregnant. She has been fine with being out of the spotlight. It's like she realised that she needed a break. The baby is a huge blessing in many ways.''

The insider also added that the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star and the Cleveland Cavaliers player have a ''great relationship'' and ''couldn't be happier'' together.

It comes after a string of high praises toward the 26-year-old NBA star from his blonde beau, who recently praised him for making her feel ''comfortable''.

In a post on her app, khloewithak.com, which detailed her top tips when it comes to moving in with a partner, she wrote: ''Moving into your significant other's home is a huge step in a relationship. Fortunately, Tristan and I have very similar decor tastes, so it was easy to merge. But we did a few rooms together and switched up the color schemes. That was really fun!

''One of the first things Tristan and I did when we moved in together was add framed photos of ourselves as a couple around the house. It makes you both feel in sync and like home is for the both of you - because after all, it is!

''I'm so lucky that Tristan really lets me do my own thing. He just likes me to feel comfortable. And I truly do feel like it's our Cleveland home! (sic)''

And in another post where Khloe shares her top tips for helping people work out if their partner is ''the one'', she admits Tristan makes her feel ''like a Queen''.

She wrote on her app recently: ''You 1000 percent need to be on the same page about the basics, like commitment, trust and where your moral compass is set. Repeat: 1000 percent!

''They make you feel like a queen even when you're a train wreck (i.e., going bats**t with PMS). They don't need to constantly blow smoke up your a** with compliments but they should provide an overall feeling of security and adoration.

''Connection is key, so your girl or guy should be game for anything that sparks your joy - even if that means sacrificing Monday Night Football for yoga with your sisters. Laughter and passion are the fuel for lifelong monogamy, so the importance of fun, collaborative activities should never be forgotten. (sic)''