Khloe Kardashian has dropped over $14,000 on matching bracelets for her and her daughter True.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star has shared a photo of her little girl's pink and gold bracelet with the letter T on it.

True's bangle is the Girls Multishape Pink Sapphire Initial Bracelet by Luisa Alexander, which retails for $1,700, whilst Khloe's matching one is the Multishape Pink Sapphire Tennis Bracelet and retails for a whopping $12,700.

Khloe had recently fumed back after a troll accused her of using her daughter as an ''accessory'' on social media.

She wrote: ''Would you like a parent NOT to create memories with their child? Would you like someone else to watch my child and me to do these things on my own? I am her mother and we will celebrate life together every day. True and I are creating magical memories TOGETHER FOREVER. (sic)''

Khloe has had a tough year since her split from Tristan Thompson after he kissed her friend Jordyn Woods.

Speaking about how it ''breaks her soul'' to have to go through such tough times so publicly, she said: ''Emotionally, you have to be really strong for this environment that we created ... It just sucks it has to be so public, because no one understands how I'm not just a TV show. This is my life, and it breaks my soul, and it's happened so many times. Sometimes I think people forget Im not just an episode. It's not just to get something trending. It's my real life. No one would ever fake this. I get we're entertainment, but we're still human.''