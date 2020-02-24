Khloe Kardashian doesn't want any ''heavy energy'' around her daughter, as she vows to co-parent True with her ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson.
The 35-year-old reality star has 22-month-old True with her ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson, and whilst she still has her differences with her former flame - whom she split with last year after he was unfaithful to her - she wants to make sure they co-parent without drama, because she wants her daughter to be surrounded by positive energy.
Speaking in a preview clip for 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' - which was filmed last year - she said: ''For me, True is one and, like, a month old so she doesn't really know what's happening, but to me, she does know and she feels energy. I'm a big believer of that so I do everything in my power to not put any sort of heavy energy around her.''
Khloe picked up tips on how to co-parent by watching her parents, Kris Jenner and the late Robert Kardashian, navigate co-parenting when she was a child.
She said of her parents: ''I always remember though, how amazing [they were]. I'm sure now that I have gone through it myself trying to co-parent that they were so seamless with it. I never, ever heard my parents talk disrespectfully about the other one.''
And the 'Revenge Body' star wants to be respectful of Tristan, whom she praised as a ''great person'' despite their differences.
She added: ''I know her dad is a great person. I know how much he loves her and cares about her. So I want him to be there.''
Meanwhile, sources recently claimed Khloe has ''moved past'' Tristan's cheating scandal, in which he kissed Jordyn Woods, the then-best friend of Khloe's sister Kylie Jenner.
An insider said: ''This is not really anything that Khloe talks about now. It happened a year ago, it was rough, but she has moved on. She has worked hard to move past all of the negativity.
''Her whole focus is now on co-parenting with Tristan. She doesn't care about anything else. She just wants True to feel loved and have both parents in her life.''
