Khloe Kardashian doesn't take being a mother ''for granted''.

The 35-year-old reality star is mother to 19-month-old daughter True - whom she has with ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson - and has said she'll always be thankful that she was ''chosen'' to be True's mother.

She wrote on Instagram: ''Everyday I give thanks that I was chosen to be your mommy! I'll never ever take this role for granted! Thank you Tutu! I will easily love you until the end of time! (sic)''

The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star has recently been trying to live in the ''moment'' with her daughter by spending less time on her phone, and has encouraged her fans to do the same as time goes by ''faster and faster'' these days.

She said: ''Hi loves!! I hope you all are enjoying every moment with your loved ones!! Slow down and take in every moment! I've been staying off my phone and living in every minute with my baby. Time seems to be going by faster and faster. Happy holidays (sic)''

Although her decision to put her phone down means she probably won't be documenting her life on Instagram as much as before, but the blonde beauty recently teased that she and True could be set to get their own reality TV show.

A recent scene on 'KUWTK' saw Khloe, her momager Kris Jenner, and some producers sit down to help her ''finalise the show that [she's] developing''.

According to what is heard from the producers, they ''want to shoot and put this on the Internet as soon as possible,'' and also want to make ''a five to seven minute episode,'' suggesting the new show could be a short-form series and exist on YouTube or a similar streaming platform, rather than being full length episodes for television.