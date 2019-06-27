Khloe Kardashian doesn't ''need a man to feel solid''.

The 35-year-old reality star recently split from Tristan Thompson - with whom she has 14-month-old daughter True - after he allegedly kissed Jordyn Woods at a party earlier this year, but she's now said she's enjoying the single life and doesn't feel as though she needs a man in her life right now.

She said: ''I don't ever feel like I need a man to feel solid. I feel really good, so I'm enjoying spending time with True and my family.''

And the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star insists none of her family or friends have tried to set her up on any dates yet, but she doesn't mind because she's ''really good at being single''.

She added to Us Weekly magazine: ''Not yet and I'm so good! I feel really happy and I'm spending so much time with my family. We're working so much, but I like that I'm taking time for myself, and I think that I'm really good at being single! I enjoy it.''

The 'Revenge Body' star is doing her best to move on from the relationship, as she recently said she was trying to remind herself that ''life is great''.

She said: ''Life is about ups and downs and I don't think I planned - obviously, I didn't plan for any of this to happen - but the beauty is that we can survive anything in life and it's about a strong mindset and a good support system. Life is great so you just gotta find the beauty in it.''

Meanwhile, insiders recently claimed Khloe found Tristan's behaviour ''disappointing'', but doesn't believe their romance was a ''failure'' because they had True together.

A source said: ''When the Jordyn Woods news came to light, it was just another in a long line of disappointing behaviour and for Khloé, another failed relationship, though she would not call it a failure because it produced True and that has been the most joyous experience of her life.''