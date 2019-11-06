Khloe Kardashian has opened up about the prospect of dating again and admitted she doesn't need a man because her baby daughter True makes her feel complete.
Khloe Kardashian doesn't need a partner to feel complete because she is ''so in love'' with her baby daughter True.
The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star hasn't been in a relationship since she dumped True's father Tristan Thompson back in February, after he kissed family friend Jordyn Woods at a party.
And whilst she would be open to dating someone if it felt ''natural'', the 35-year-old reality star has insisted she is ''totally good'' with being single.
During a takeover of US talk show 'The Real' with her sisters Kourtney Kardashian and Kim Kardashian West, Khloe said about dating: ''If it's natural, great.
''But I'm so in love with True and I don't feel incomplete or like I need to distract myself in any way and I'm totally good and happy and I just love it.''
The 'Revenge Body' host also admitted that she doesn't have a ''type'', and instead looks for the person she has the biggest connection with.
She added: ''I think my biggest thing is not having any sort of type.
''Like whoever I vibe and connect with is what I want to do.
''I just don't really have any pressure on it.''
Meanwhile, Khloe recently admitted she will ''never come in-between'' Tristan and their 18-month-old daughter.
The blonde beauty admitted it's ''hard'' to co-parent with her ex-boyfriend, but she'll never prevent the basketball star from seeing little girl, because she wants to allow him to have a relationship with her.
She said: ''It's hard, it's not easy for me. It would be easier for me to keep my daughter away and be like, 'No, 'cause you hurt me.' But, he never hurt True, him and I have our own relationship, and then Tristan and True have theirs. And I will never come in-between that, I don't believe in that.''
Khloe credits her mother Kris Jenner and late father Robert Kardashian - who passed away in 2009 - for teaching her how to co-parent, as they were ''incredible'' at splitting parenting duties.
She added: ''I attest that to my parents, [who] were incredible co-parenters, from what I know. My mum and my dad, I'm sure, fought all the time, not around us.''
American Thighs was released on this day in 1994.
Gloo is a new supergroup consisting of UK mystic-beat producers Iglooghost and Kai Whiston as well as nu-pop singer/producer BABii.