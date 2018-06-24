Khloe Kardashian doesn't know how to dress following the birth of her daughter.

The 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star delivered her baby girl True into the world two months ago and, although she's thrilled to be back working out, she has admitted she feels ''insecure'' about how big her butt and thighs are post-pregnancy.

Taking to her Twitter account, the 33-year-old beauty said: ''I feel great that I'm back to working out! My body has a ways to go but I'm completely fine with that. I just wish I knew how to dress my body at the moment. I'm insecure w how big my lower half is at the moment so I'm not sure how to dress lol but everyday I'm closer to my goal.''

But, although she wants to shrink back down to her pre-pregnancy weight and shape, the blonde star can't resist tucking into a greasy McDonald's now and then.

She added: ''I'm sure the McDonald's run didn't help the other day but it's what my hang over needed lol life is all about balance (sic)''

Khloe - who has been living in Cleveland, Ohio - is currently visiting her famous relatives in Los Angeles with her boyfriend Tristan and their baby girl True.

But it was somewhat of a frosty atmosphere when the trio arrived as her family were still mad at the NBA star for cheating on Khloe just days before she went into labour.

However, it's believed the likes of Khloe's mother Kris Jenner, sisters Kim Kardashian West and Kourtney Kardashian, half-sister Kendall and Kylie Jenner, and brother Rob Kardashian are determined to move past the drama for the sake of the reality star.

A source said recently: ''Everyone is back on board - friends, family and Khloe have all forgiven him and are giving him this second chance - and so far it's been working for them. They are all about forgiveness, and now it's up to him to prove himself.''

The 'Revenge Body' star's family were ''concerned'' when the scandal first broke over two months ago, but Khloe is believed to be ''so happy'' that she decided to stay in Cleveland with Tristan, 27, to work on their romance.

However, the couple are planning to move back to Los Angeles permanently.

The insider added: ''[Tristan] has a home in L.A. too, but the plan is to live together as a family at Khloe's home as they continue to work on their relationship.''